Pakistan heading towards stability after successful oper tions, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday said Pakistan is heading towards stability after improvement of security situation through successful clearance operations.

“The security situation of Pakistan has largely improved through successful clearance operations and we are heading towards stability,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said during an interaction with the Pakistan-based foreign media journalists here.

He said that having restoredpeace, Pakistan wished to see peace beyond borders, especially in Afghanistan. The DG ISPR briefed the foreign media about the security situation and ongoing stability operations while matters related to the Pak-Afghan border and the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) were also discussed.

He said that international community sees Pakistan through their reporters based in Pakistan. He said he expects them to highlight the improving peace and stability in Pakistan, which offers economic opportunities for foreign investors. He also said that the media has a very important role to project the true positivity of Pakistan.