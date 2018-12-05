KPT stun K-Electric 1-0 in PPFL

KARACHI: Mohammad Bin Younis’s first half goal on penalty enabled Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to shock holders K-Electric 1-0 in their crucial outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KMC Stadium on Tuesday.

Mohammad hit the lone goal from the spot in the second minute to provide a much-needed lead to KPT who defended it till final whistle.“It was a good game. The boys played really well today,” KPT coach Fareed Majeed told ‘The News’.

“Both sides got several chances but could not strike. We were fortunate when we got penalty in the start. The win has boosted our chances of averting relegation. We are now one point clear of SNGPL who trail at the relegation zone with Nushki’s Baloch FC,” Fareed said.

Following the pre-mature relegation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASM), who pulled out of the event at various stages, two more teams will be demoted as per rules.

Fareed was optimistic about his team’s chances of improving its position.“The way we have played in the last few games, I am confident we are in a perfect position now to pull off a few more wins in the coming days,” said Fareed, also a former international.

Meanwhile, K-Electric coach Hassan Baloch blamed his frontline for the defeat.“Luck is not favouring us. I am surprised that our frontline is not clicking. Mohammad Riaz, who is a permanent member of Pakistan team misses easy chances. It’s bad luck and nothing else,” Hassan said.

He said that his team has lost the way and are out of the title race.“If we are unable to beat even a weak KPT so how we can hope for retaining our crown or finishing in the top two,” Hassan said.