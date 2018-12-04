close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
December 4, 2018

Josh Malihabadi literary seminar

Islamabad

December 4, 2018

Rawalpindi: In connection with birth anniversary of great revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi, the Josh Adabi Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Arts Council will arrange Josh Literary Seminar /Mushaira tomorrow (Wednesday), at 3 p.m at Rawalpindi Arts Council, says a press release.

Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad will preside the occasion. While prominent scholar, poet Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi will be the chief guest. Mansoor Aqil, prof. Dr. Maqsood Jafferi, Muhammad Hameed Shahid and Farkhanda Shamim will read the papers on the life and work of great poet Josh Malihabadi.

