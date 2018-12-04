Cleanliness week in the jurisdiction of CBC

Karachi. (PR) Cleanliness week in the jurisdiction of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) commenced on Tuesday which will continue till week. Executive Officer CBC Rana Kashif Shehzad while opening the cleanliness drive instructed the officials to improve and manage the system of waste management in all CBC area in order to avoid spreading of all kinds of diseases.

Executive officer Rana Kashif Shehzad vowed to take keen interest in cleanliness area and requested the CBC residents to instruct their servants to dump garbage in selected dumping area of CBC and said, “With the help of residents, we will be able to make our area neat and clean.

In the end Additional Executive Officer Arfa Waheed Said “I will personally supervise the campaign and will look after the campaign and will look after it. Any mismanagement or irregularity will be dealt strictly.***