Farmers advised on pesticides use

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder has advised farmers to remain cautious, while selecting the right pesticides and their use in the right amount for achieving optimum results, a statement said on Monday.

He regretted Pakistani pesticide market is import dependent. Speaking at CAC Pakistan conference, Hyder said that factors such as low agriculture productivity and growing demand for food encourage the use of crop protection chemicals.

Excessive use of pesticides on fruits, vegetables and crops cause health and environment hazards, he said. Participants at the conference pointed out that agriculture sector is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. It is contributing around 25 percent in economy, employing 42.3 percent of labour force and a major source of raw materials for several value-added sectors. Joint ventures and transfer of latest technology is prerequisite to avail full benefits from the potential of agriculture sector, they said.