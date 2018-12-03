Concerted efforts required to end marine pollution: governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said concerted efforts are required to save the sea from pollution and to ensure a healthy marine life.

He said this during his visit to the Reed Bed Sewerage Treatment System at the PNS Karsaz on Saturday. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq welcomed the governor on his arrival.

Ismail was informed that the proposed sewerage treatment system would be completed at a low cost and the treated water so obtained would be utilised for watering the plants and grass fields.

He said the water treatment system was an excellent effort to save the deep-sea fauna and would also help to reduce water scarcity. The governor also visited the Pakistan Navy Shooting Range, where he was introduced to female naval officers who had been qualified for the Olympic Games.

Earlier in the day, enthusiasts for vintage cars were delighted as a vast array of such cars was featured at the start of the ninth annual rally of the Vintage & Classic Car Club of Pakistan. The rally, which is to travel across the country, was flagged off from the Governor House by Governor Ismail. The glittering and colourful line-up of vintage and classic cars on display included the two most historical cars in the collection of the club.

One of them is a 1947 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Hooper, which was delivered to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as a gift from the monarch of Great Britain. The vehicle remained in his use until his death. The other car is a 1924 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost, which was used on August 14, 1947 to bring the Quaid-e-Azam and Lord Louis Mountbatten to Jinnah’s oath-taking ceremony as the governor general of Pakistan.