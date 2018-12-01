Special nutrition dialogue today

PESHAWAR: The Nutrition International in collaboration with the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has organised a special nutrition dialogue today.

Health Minister Dr Hashim Inamullah Khan is expected to chair the event titled: “Nutrition is for all of us - Let’s define those linkages!.”

Recognizing the emerging developments in line with government’s vision about centrality of nutrition as one of the key priority areas of health agenda to curb the issue of stunting growth of children of Pakistan, Nutrition International has taken the lead to convene the meeting to define the multi-directional linkages of nutrition component in maternal and child health interventions.

It is the high time to complement all the efforts to showcase the many facets and diversity through which challenges surrounding nutrition can be approached and addressed.