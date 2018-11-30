The dark side of change

Many people in our country are commending the government for carrying out the anti-encroachment drive. It is difficult to understand why people are so selfish and ignorant. Many shops that were razed down to the ground have been in business for decades. Shop owners for paying rent to the KMC authorities. What other contract were they required to have to prove that they were running their businesses lawfully? From a small cart on the road to a big shop, every business owner pays for rent. Not a single cabin shop – the one which is found in every corner – can be run in the country without the prior knowledge of the authorities concerned. The authorities knew about these shops and still they did nothing.

There were no notices of eviction and no plan to provide alternative location. These small business owners are now running from pillar to post to reestablish their businesses. So, why are the Pakistani people happy about this drive? Why are we seeing the pictures of the after pictures of the markets that once provided monthly income to hundreds of people? The drive has displaced thousands of people and we can only hope that these shop owners will find a way to run their businesses.

Mishaal Umer

Karachi