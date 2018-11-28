Fake accounts scam: Why JIT summons Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: The investigation into multi-billion fake accounts scam continues to spring unbelievable surprises. The latest revelation is about an alleged involvement of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with an estimated fortune of millions of rupees stashed into around a dozen fake accounts that swung the country’s corruption watchdog into action.

More than 620 individuals who have a direct or indirect links with more than 300 fake accounts have allegedly accumulated wealth worth around Rs110 billion, officials associated with the investigation process revealed to this correspondent on Tuesday.

“Proceedings conducted so far have revealed that in your (Bilawal) capacity of Director of M/s Zardari Group Pvt Ltd you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the matter and possess information/evidence which relates to the subject case/inquiry,” read the notice Joint Investigation Team (JIT) served on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Nov 22, 2018. A copy of this notice is also exclusively made available with this correspondent.

The JIT, headed by senior police officer Ehsan Sadiq, has also summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari (Nov 29) and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur (today) in the same case in its Karachi office.

The JIT Secretary in his notice, ECW/HRC-39216-G/66/HJ/2018, also advised PPP chairman to produce the relevant record along with justifications pertaining to transactions made by M/s Zardari Group Pvt Ltd through a few fake accounts associated with Omni Group and other over a half dozen entities and individuals.

Investigators who had also sought record of around 210 entities from Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and government of Sindh, wanted Mr Bhutto’s viewpoint on M/s A-one International’s accounts in Summit Bank where transactions worth millions of rupees were allegedly made through his entity.

JIT also questioned Mr Bhutto as director of Zardari Group Pvt Ltd where a sum of amount was accumulated through M/s Lucky International’s account '12120-311714135-339' maintained at a private bank in Karachi. Investigators also want to question PPP chairman about fake accounts maintained through M/s Umair Associates, M/s Ocean Enterprises and M/s Dream Trading and Company. These accounts carried more than 34 transactions worth around Rs130 million, an official revealed.

Payment of Rs1.54 million of domestic water bill for the month of April 20, 2015 pertaining to House No D-30, Block 3, Clifton from a fake account of M/s Royal International which were maintained at a private bank in Karachi, revealed the JIT notice at Bilawal House in Karachi last week.

Payment of Rs4.14 million on June 29, 2015 from a fake account owned by M/s Logistic Trading for food supplies to Bilawal House by M/s ‘The Deli’ restaurant, JIT’s notice further revealed. This account was maintained in a private bank in Karachi.

These were the reasons Mr Bhutto was summoned by fake accounts JIT to appear before the investigators along with relevant record to explain all aforementioned transactions made through fake accounts. JIT, if PPP chairman appears before the investigators, would record his statement on this important issue today (Wednesday). The JIT has also sought original documents and certified receipts to justify his stance as evidence for fake accounts case. The notice finally read if the accused person fails to appear before the investigators, “please note that failing to comply with this notice, may entail penal consequences under the NAO 1999.”

This correspondent made several attempts for official version of PPP senior leaders, Bilawal's spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Farooq H Naek in particular, on this fake accounts case but both have chosen not to respond queries. Senator Farhatullah Babar was also approached for the response who later forwarded Geo News questions to Farooq H Naek who never responded till filing of this story. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, when notice was issued by JIT to Mr Bhutto, however, last week said, "PPP has been facing cases in the past and it will continue to face them now as well.” Khokhar further maintained, "We have been emerging triumphant from the courts."