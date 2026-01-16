‘Disturbing developments’ start to follow Prince William, Kate: ‘This has the makings of a crisis’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been accused of having the makings of a future crisis for the monarchy, and experts are treating the Wales' hiring of Liza Ravenscroft as a hidden sign the Wales’ are preparing to fight back, even before the battle begins.

He pointed all this out in a piece for The Daily Mail, but still the Daily Editor questioned the couple’s need for such a decision, especially since, by comparisons King Charles has the short end of the stick.

His piece highlighted this by saying, “King Charles has to deal with the continuing, sordid scandal of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”

Plus, the monarch is being made to face this while battling cancer, so in the eyes of Mr Eden, “By contrast, the Prince and Princess of Wales have no such problems.”

With all these queries in the wind, he claims there is an ‘absolutely fascinating’ he’s unearthed that hints at the true purpose behind Ms Ravenscroft’s appointment.

In her CV, she’s written that her experience lies in being able to tell companies “how to get past an issue as quickly as possible with minimum dents....It’s often front-page stuff: from boycott campaigns to sexual allegations to serious safety issues, geopolitical and ethical risks.”

This even led Mr Eden to say, “These are disturbing developments for William and Catherine, who are carefully and quietly establishing themselves as King and Queen in waiting.”

“Harry and Meghan returning to set up their ‘rival’ royal court at the same time as trying to make a fortune for themselves has the makings of a future crisis for the monarchy,” he said near the end.