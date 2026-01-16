Trump accepts Nobel Peace medal from Machado: What it means for Venezuela politics?

Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has honoured US President Donald Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize medal during a White House Meeting.

According to the White House officials, the President intends to keep this medal for whom he campaigned for globally.

Machado was awarded with this prestigious medal last year by the Norwegian Nobel Institute due to her commendable work for the propagation of democratic values and political freedom for the Venezuelan people.

Taking to X on Thursday evening, Trump wrote, “Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!”

After receiving and accepting the pre-eminent award, the White House posted a latest photo of Trump and Machado, demonstrating the President holding up the medal.

The caption reads, “To President Donald J. Trump In Gratitude for Your Extraordinary Leadership in Promoting Peace through Strength," and labelled the gesture as a "Personal Symbol of Gratitude on behalf of the Venezuelan People.”

During the highly-anticipated meeting, Venezuelan opposition leaders also met with more than a dozen senators, both Republican and Democratic on Capitol Hill.

A renewed hope for Venezuelan politics?

This gesture of presenting the award to Trump comes at a time when Venezuela is reeling from political instability after deposing the leader Nicolas Maduro in the US-launched military operation.

According to some analysts, this act also signals democratic opposition leader Machado’s effort to gain an influence over Trump and regain footing in a rapidly shifting political landscape.

The recent move could be seen as a way to accomplish once-lost democratic legitimacy, thereby renewing the hopes of democracy in Venezuela.

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, since the fall of Maduro, Trump also showed skepticism about Machado’s ability to lead the country out of the crisis, citing various reasons including lack of adequate internal support in the country.

Moreover, the Trump administration's willingness to work with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez also dampened the hopes for Machado. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Trump said, “She’s been very good to deal with.”

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said “Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez is a smooth operator who was growing more entrenched by the day thanks to Trump's support.”

"I hope elections happen, but I'm skeptical," said Murphy.

Donald Trump is also focused on securing the US unrestricted access to the country’s oil reserves and rebuilding Venezuela economically.