Pamela Anderson breaks silence on fallout with ex-Tommy Lee: 'I miss him'

Pamela Anderson breaks silence on fallout with ex-Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson has finally revealed where she stands with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Andy Cohen's show, the 58-year-old actress said she "tried to stay in contact" with the musician over the last few years but hasn't "spoken to him in a long time."

The Naked Gun star further told Andy that she wishes she had a "better relationship" with Tommy.

When asked if she believes she and Tommy would have a better relationship if he hadn’t exchanged vows with Brittany Furlan, she replied, "I do."

“I just think he’s a real romantic,” continued Pamela. “He’s very dedicated to his wife, and I think that he just doesn’t want to cause any waves or maybe, I don’t know, but I don’t like it.”

“I haven’t spoken to him in a long time. I miss him," added the Baywatch alum.

Pamela further said that she and Tommy will “always” be “connected in some way” because of their children.

For those unversed, Pamela and Tommy share two sons - Brandon Thomas, 29, and Dylan Jagger, 28. The two were married from 1995 to 1998.