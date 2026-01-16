Andrew warned: ‘You’re gonna add your own final nail in the coffin of reputation’

Many rumors have emerged, warning of an incoming memoir, written by the former Duke himself to paint himself a ‘misled and ultimately betrayed’ man.

Author Andrew Lownie, often referred to as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s unofficial biographer though has his own thoughts on this.

He delivered this take on his Substack and started by referencing the findings of a source who attempted to explain Andrew’s motivations and said, “Andrew feels deeply wronged by how events have unfolded… He is fully convinced that public opinion would soften if his version of the story were fully aired, and he wants to cast himself as someone who was misled and ultimately betrayed.”

However, given that he recently released an unofficial biography of ex-royal, titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, he said “there is almost no limit to Andrew’s delusions about his status and reputation.”

Furthermore Mr Lownie believes that the fact that he was ‘delighted’ with how the Newsnight interview went is “just one example of how much trouble his complete lack of awareness can, and does, get him into.”

The author even went as far as to say, “A memoir by Andrew painting himself as a victim would not just stretch credulity to breaking point, it would also be incredibly offensive to the actual victims of Jeffrey Epstein, given that he has consistently refused to help US authorities or Congress with their enquiries.”

Now whether there will be a repeat of old claims, for e.g., that the picture with Virginia Giuffre was fake, or that there was no order to have his protection officer to look into her, during the early days. Mr Lownie didn’t end there and instead, went on to ask, “Will he address the multitude of stories alleging appalling behaviour, corruption and treating UK diplomats like pimps and party planners? Will he address why police records that could have proved his innocence were destroyed?”

All in all he believes “beyond a tiny core of die-hard Royal fans who will broach no criticism of any member of the Royal Family, it’s also hard to see what the demand for the book would be and while income from serialisation rights would be considerable, it’s unlikely that the book would fly off the shelves like Prince Harry’s Spare.”

“More likely it would open the door to more questions, be legally fraught, and be the final nail in the coffin of his already trashed reputation.”