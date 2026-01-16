John Mellencamp gives update on daughter Teddi's health struggles: 'She's suffering'

John Mellencamp has given a heartbreaking update on daughter Teddi’s battle with stage 4 brain cancer.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 74-year-old musician shared that his youngest daughter isn’t doing well.

"I do have a daughter that's really sick,” said John. “It’s not f–king fun."

The Hurts So Good crooner further said, “She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.”

For those unversed, Teddi was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022 and has continued to update fans on her health.

In April 2025, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared that her cancer had spread to her brain and lungs.

But Teddi shared a major positive update in October 2025, when she said her cancer was "undetectable."

“I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer,” she said on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

“When they told me, I was in such shock,” she added. “I was like, numb. I’m still going to be having days when I’m feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I’m still fighting because you have to be.”