Ben Affleck doesn't want his kids to join showbiz: Here's why
Ben Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck doesn’t want his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three children to pursue acting when they grow up.
Speaking to E! News, the 53-year-old actor said he wants his children to follow their own passions.
"You put something on your children when you have a public life and that's complicated," said Affleck. "We really want to give them room to figure out what they want to do."
"I wouldn't push them into that. They're brilliant and lovely and wonderful and we love them and we're proud of them, and hope that they don't waste their life acting," The Accountant star added.
Sharing how his children’s upbringing differs from his own, the Oscar winner said, "In some way, it was kind of a blessing to anonymity, to struggle, to where we started, which was just in the middle of nowhere."
For those unversed, Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife Garner - Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13.
On the professional front, the actor is currently busy promoting his new film, The Rip. The action thriller is available to watch on Netflix.
Alongside Affleck, The Rip cast includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Matt Damo, Sasha Calle, Kyle Chandler, and Scott Adkins.
