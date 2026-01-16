Carney meets Xi in Beijing: Key developments revealed in the new Canada-China trade roadmap

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney conducted a landmark four-day official visit to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing as the two sides seek a trade deal, marking the first visit by a Canadian leader since 2017.

The recent visit marks a significant step forward after Canada-China relations hit a historic low in 2018. Carney described the visit as “consequential and historic” for modern diplomacy. The trip offers a chance to forge new economic connections and identify avenues for growth.

The previous meeting between Xi and Carney in South Korea mapped out a strategy for the resumption of bilateral cooperation.

Regarding this progress, China's foreign ministry said on Monday that ties between the two nations officially moved toward a path of renewed engagement.

According to a ministry spokesperson, China-Canada ties have gradually improved and developed.

“The healthy and stable development of China-Canada relations is in the common interest of both countries and their people, and is also conducive to peace, stability, and prosperity.” he further added.

Tensions have been mounting as the Canadian delegation faces domestic pressure to raise the case of Jimmy Lai, a British citizen with family ties to Canada. It is expected that Carney will address concerns regarding China’s interference in Canadian elections, a claim that Beijing has denied.

At the same time, Carney is under pressure to secure relief from China imposed on Canada’s agricultural sector.

In conversation with the BBC, he said, “We have a lot of canola exporters and farmers, and we have a lot of pork producers and pork manufacturing facilities and having the Chinese tariffs on our pork products has been a real financial hit to those manufactures and producers this year.”

Canada, China call for investments in energy, agriculture and consumer products sectors

Canada and China already trade in agricultural products, and both sides have signed an economic roadmap committing to open communication to resolve trade issues.

Canada has invited Chinese investments in energy, agriculture and consumer products; meanwhile Beijing is encouraging Canadian investment in fields such as services, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

Xi was pleased about the months of cooperation between the two countries across distinct fields.

He continues in his address to Carney stating, “The healthy and stable development of China-Canada relations is conducive to world peace, stability, and development.”

Canada and China want to strengthen their relationship while enhancing partnerships in areas like energy and business investment. No doubt, China has a massive consumer base and a significant amount of energy, and serves as a promising collaborator.

Nonetheless, the recent meeting marks a definitive shift in the Canada-China relationship, the visit serves as a turnover in ties, moving past the diplomatic frost towards improved bilateral relations.