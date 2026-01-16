Late-night snacking linked to higher risk of liver disease

Are you a late-night snack lover?

Well, researchers at the University of Oxford have discovered that the most common liver disease in the world, known as MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease), follows a daily pattern.

MASLD was previously called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and affects about 40% of adults worldwide, with the disease being more common in people who are overweight.

The disease is serious because it can lead to liver failure, liver cancer, and heart disease. A key feature of MASLD is insulin resistance, which means the body does not respond properly to insulin, making it easier for fat to build up in the liver.

In the new study, researchers used advanced tests, including blood checks, liver biopsies, and insulin sensitivity tests during both the day and night.

They studied people with and without MASLD to find out how their metabolism changes over 24 hours.

The results showed that the liver creates more fat during the night, and insulin resistance gets worse—not just in the liver, but also in muscles and belly fat.

Blood insulin levels also dropped at night, which makes it harder for the body to control sugar and fat levels. These changes create the perfect conditions for fat to build up in the liver while people sleep.

The study also found that many people with MASLD ate a large part of their calories in the evening, that is, more than 40% at dinner.

Eating late in the day, when the body is less able to handle sugar and fat, may create a harmful “double hit” that makes the disease worse.

Lead researcher Dr. Thomas Marjot said this study may offer new ways to prevent and treat MASLD as doctors could use this information to find the best time of day to exercise or take medicine. Avoiding large meals at night could also help reduce liver damage.

In summary, this study states that nighttime is a dangerous period for people with MASLD. It shows that eating late may make things worse and that it is also necessary to manage when we eat, not just what we eat.

These new insights open the door for smarter treatment strategies focused on the body’s natural rhythms.