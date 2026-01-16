Prince Harry takes on dangerous mission in 2026

Prince Harry kicked off his 2026 with a dangerous visit to the front lines of California's wildfire crisis.

Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex reportedly visited the fire stations in Santa Barbara area, near his residence with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During his visit with Watch Duty co-founder and CEO John Mills, Harry was given tour of the realities of modern emergency response by firefighters. They demonstrated brush trucks, rescue ATVs and thermal search-and-rescue drones.

Furthermore, they also explained the Duke of Sussex about how Watch Duty's real-time mapping and alert app have become a crucial tool.

The official Instagram handle of the Watch Duty App posted a carousel of photos from Harry's visit. They also stated in the caption, "Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and John Mills, co-founder and CEO of Watch Duty, spent time in local Santa Barbara fire stations seeing the realities that go into emergency response: checking out brush trucks and rescue ATVs, as well as thermal search-and-rescue drones."

"Firefighters shared that Watch Duty plays a huge role in their work and we are proud to provide them with the best information. When seconds count, giving first responders access to clear, real-time insights can shape decisions that protect our neighborhoods," the caption detailed further.

Concluding, the official handle stated, "We’re proud to partner with Archewell Philanthropies, early supporters of Watch Duty during the devastating LA fires in 2025, and excited to keep building support for firefighters on the front lines."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry has made several firefighter-focused visits across California in recent months.