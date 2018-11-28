close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

Lahore Transport Company

National

November 28, 2018
LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) with the collaboration of its private transport operator plied 28 urban A/C buses to facilitate and provide comfortable transport service to Sikh pilgrims who are visiting Pakistan from India to observe their religious rituals. Unlike previous year LTC plied exclusive bus service for Sikh Yatrees.

