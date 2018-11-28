tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) with the collaboration of its private transport operator plied 28 urban A/C buses to facilitate and provide comfortable transport service to Sikh pilgrims who are visiting Pakistan from India to observe their religious rituals. Unlike previous year LTC plied exclusive bus service for Sikh Yatrees.
LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) with the collaboration of its private transport operator plied 28 urban A/C buses to facilitate and provide comfortable transport service to Sikh pilgrims who are visiting Pakistan from India to observe their religious rituals. Unlike previous year LTC plied exclusive bus service for Sikh Yatrees.