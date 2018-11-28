President invites India for talks

KARACHI: The President, Arif Alvi, invited India to the negotiating table, instead of staying away on one pretext or the other and said Pakistan has a strong desire that all the international issues should be resolved peacefully.

The president said decades of conflict have proved that it is not the solution to the Kashmir issue and called upon the world to acknowledge the Kashmiris’ struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination which could not be suppressed by the use of force.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) at the Expo Centre on Tuesday, the president said IDEAS 2018 itself is a manifestation of the fact that the weapons would always be used for the deterrence purpose that guarantees peace.

He said they had gathered here to give a clear message that Pakistan is a peaceful country and that its efforts for development of arms are for peaceful purposes. He said they have to maintain minimum deterrence for the defence of the country and referred to the slogan of IDEAS 2018, ‘Arms for Peace.’ The president pointed out that the world security paradigm is changing and it is required to move beyond the weapons and enter into new zone of security, which included food security, economic stability, peace and harmony. He expressed that Pakistan has offered immense sacrifices for the world peace by fighting against terrorism and stressed that now it is time to work for peace, security, stability and prosperity of the nation. The president said the armed forces of Pakistan are the major barrier against terrorism and have vast experience in fighting against terrorism which showed the country’s commitment towards international peace and security. He lamented that the world has forgotten Pakistan’s contribution for ensuring international peace and stability.

On top of it, he said they are hosting millions of refugees for decades, which has proved to be a heavy burden on the economy and social fabric. He said the present government is striving hard to provide social security as guaranteed by the Constitution and that it has to ensure that the benefits reach the grassroots level. The president further said the arms and ammunition industry has taken a quantum jump through cyber technology and artificial intelligence and that IDEAS 2018 provided the platform for innovation in it. He also appreciated the institutions of the country for equally focusing on cyber security, stressing upon the concerted efforts for promotion of research in the field of artificial intelligence, which is the need of the hour. "This will give us quantum jump required for the progress and development in all spheres," he added.

Drawing the attention of the guests towards the business friendly environment being offered in the country, he said conflict-free environment is pre-requisite for peace and stability. He said Pakistan is located at the crossroads of the region with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) emerging as a strong and lasting reality. He also drew the attention of all the foreign delegates towards the unmatched beauty of Pakistan’s Northern Areas and asked them to visit this earthly heaven. He said Pakistan would progress by virtue of its investment friendly policies. The president also expressed his satisfaction that Pakistan is fast gaining self-reliance in the wide range of defence equipment.

Earlier, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood welcomed the president along with other foreign and national dignitaries attending the inaugural ceremony. The Minister for Defence Production, Zubiada Jalal, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar were among the several prominent guests present on the occasion.