28 POs arrested in crackdown

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have apprehended 28 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown against outlaws and drug-pushers in the district, an official said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference here, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said the police launched the crackdown against the criminals in various localities of Cantt Circle and arrested 28 POs. The held outlaws had been nominated in murder, attempted-murder, smuggling and other crimes. The police also seized four rifles, 14 pistols, 200 cartridges of various bores and 12 kilograms of hashish. The official said the crackdown against the outlaws and drug peddlers would continue.