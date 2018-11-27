‘All three matches like knockout games’

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team manager Hasan Sardar has said they would take every group match of the World Cup as a do-or-die one.

According to media reports in India, he said Pakistan’s pool was a tough one as they would have to face Germany, Malaysia and the Netherlands.

Terming it a pool of death, he said: “We will play all three matches like a knockout game.” To reach the quarter-finals, a team must win at least one match. Pakistan have not played against Germany for four years.

The Green-shirts showed some improvement in two Asian-level events in the last couple of months. Pakistan will have an edge against Germany as the latter have not played much international hockey in recent months. They will take time to settle down in this big event, a member of the team management said.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have appeared in Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy, Asian Games, and Asian Champions Trophy. Senior players who are playing their last World Cup are expected to give their best.

The team management says it will continue with the plan Roelant Oltmans had given to the team, but the team will a bit more aggressive. It says that under the supervision of Oltmans the team’s performance got better, but there is still room for improvement.

Pakistan played their first practice match against France the other day and were defeated 4-1. The team management said the players had just arrived in India because of which they could not give their best.

Pakistan will play another practice match, against Ireland on Wednesday (tomorrow). Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Rizwan Senior expressed excitement at participating in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar. He said it was a lucky ground for Pakistan where they played in the Champions Trophy in 2014 and reached the final, securing silver medal.