Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

IFC to help dairy development

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018
KARACHI: Engro Foods, a subsidiary of a Dutch dairy cooperative Royal Friesland Campina, signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Finance Corporation to jointly develop the country’s dairy industry.

The agreement was signed last month, according to a statement. Tania Lozansky, senior manager for manufacturing, agribusiness and services at IFC said the country’s dairy sector relies on more than 8.2 million farmers for milk production. “Together with partners such as Engro Foods, we see a great opportunity to help the dairy farmers improve their livelihoods by increasing their knowledge and productivity.”

More From Business