Karachi food street demolished

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment drive demolished the food street at Karachi’s Hassan Square after the Supreme Court ordered the authorities on Saturday to continue the drive without any interruption.

According to the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) officials, “The food street located at Hassan Square’s, Service Road has been demolished along with the market located behind Baitul Mukarram.”

The official added, “The anti-encroachment operation from Hassan Square to Safari Park has been completed with the next phase of the operation removing encroachments located in Safoora Goth.”

Further, the KDA State Enforcement Cell demolished Junagarh Lawn located near National Stadium. On the other hand, the Karachi local bodies demolished shops located near Burns Road using heaving machinery.

A day earlier, the SC had ordered authorities to continue the anti-encroachment drive without any interruption and immediately remove encroachments.

Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued the orders and directed the city be restored to its actual condition 30 years ago. He warned that no hurdle would be tolerated in the way of the anti-encroachment drive.