close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Implementation of law on violence against women stressed

Islamabad

A
APP
November 25, 2018

Share

Islamabad : Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Khawar Mumtaz Saturday underlined the need to implement Violence Against Women law at Islamabad Capital Territory following its implementation in all the provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

Talking to APP, she said earlier this law was implemented in Punjab, Sindh and Baluchistan while it was recently approved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding “Now it is time to formulate the bill at capital level so that the women’s protection in the country can be ensured.”

She said merely formulating laws would not serve the purpose of protecting women from violence but strict implementation of such laws was indispensable for empowering this segments of the society. She stressed the need to launch a programme through the relevant departments and print and electronic media to educate the people about this law.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad