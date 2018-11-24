Smuggled mobiles to be blocked after Dec 31: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that all cellular phones smuggled into the country after December 31 would be blocked.

Chaudhry was addressing the press after a meeting of the federal cabinet. He said used mobile phones worth around Rs2.5 billion are illegally brought to Pakistan every year. The minister stressed the need for encouraging local mobile phone manufacturer, adding the government could also impose a ban on the import of used phones.

Earlier, the federal cabinet in its meeting strongly condemned terrorist attacks on Chinese Consulate in Karachi and in Orakzai tribal district. The cabinet also eulogised the security agencies for their timely action to foil the evil designs of the terrorists and paid rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives to protect the consulate and its staff. The cabinet which met here at the PMO with Prime Minister in the chair had detailed discussion regarding the gory terror incidents. The prime minister said the law enforcing agencies took well-timed action to neutralise the terrorists and frustrated the attempt to create anarchy. “We are determined to root out the menace of terrorism and the elements who are making efforts to destabilise the country,” he said.

The premier reminded that no other country has given such sacrifices and successfully curtailed the scourge of terrorism. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry later told media that the cabinet formally approved opening of Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh community of India. Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform opening of Kartarpur border corridor on November 28.

Kartarpur is a sacred place for Sikh community living across the globe. The minister said that it was a longstanding desire of followers of Sikhism to facilitate them in visiting their sacred places so that they can perform their religious rituals there. He said visa free entry will be provided to Sikh pilgrims from India and a mechanism in this regard is being finalised.

The minister said it will be a mega event and visa relaxation will be offered to Indian media enabling them to attend the event. Local and international journalists will also be invited to witness the programme.

Fawad Chaudhry said opening of Kartarpur corridor is a peace initiative of Pakistan to normalise relations with India. He said Islamabad wants normalisation of ties with New Delhi to defeat poverty and this endeavour will be pursued with utmost sincerity. The cabinet also approved the appointment of Arif Usmani as president of the National Bank. The minister said that export of sugar and import of urea was also approved in the meeting. About terrorist attacks on Friday he said, “We know who is involved in these terrorist activities, and they will not be spared. Everyone knows who is perturbed by Pakistan-China relations.” The minister said the enemy cannot easily accept the growing Sino-Pak ties. He said the Chinese foreign minister has reiterated to stand by Pakistan in this critical time. He said Pakistan will continue to progress on the road to development, and will not be deterred by such terrorist attacks. The cabinet also decided to enhance the security of important of sensitive facilities.