FIA arrests anchorperson

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday arrested anchorperson Shahid Masood in relation to alleged corruption in the state-run TV.The former MD of the state-run TV was arrested from the court premises after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) single-member bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. The anchorperson is facing charges of Rs38 million corruption.

Earlier Shahid Masood was punished by the Supreme Court for spreading misinformation in Zainab murder case. An Islamabad district court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the anchorperson. However, Shahid Masood had obtained an interim bail. Last month, a special court had rejected the anchorperson's application for confirmation of interim pre-arrest bail. A few days later, he had challenged the special court's decision in the IHC.

During hearing on Friday, Shahid Masood’s counsel Shah Khawar argued that the anchorperson had not been nominated in the first information report lodged for the case. He told the court that inquiry committee declared Shahid Masood responsible for an agreement with a fake company when he was not included in the inquiry and had resigned.

The state-run TV’s lawyer Mohammad Nazeer Jawad told the court about co-accused Kashif Rabbani. He said it was under the knowledge of Shahid Masood and Kashif Rabbani that the company was fake. He said Kashif Rabbani he had returned Rs10 million after his bail was denied.

The lawyer told that Roshan Mustafa Gillani, another suspect, has also returned Rs8 million. He told the court that both Rabbani and Gillani had stated that the remaining amount was to be returned by Shahid Masood.