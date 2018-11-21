War on terror, not corruption, damaged country: Asfandyar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan said here Tuesday that the United States-led war on terror and not corruption had caused more damage to Pakistan.

Through a statement, he said instead of giving justifications to the US president, the nation should be told as to what factors were involved in putting the country’s security at stake for the sake of dollars. The ANP chief said the ‘imposed’ prime minister should first investigate that who had pushed the country into joining the US war. He said most of the members in the cabinet were aware of this bitter truth, but they could not dare name those persons.

“The factors responsible for the destruction of the country are obvious if someone looks into the pre-Pakistan People’s Party government,” the statement said. He said the situation was very critical as the US was demanding answers for its money and relatives of the missing persons demand whereabouts of their loved ones.

The ANP chief maintained the state had created an artificial crisis that resulted in a real one.

He said international problems could not be resolved on Twitter. “Resolving crisis requires awareness of the situation and making the responsible accountable,” he remarked.

The international community has concerns over the prevailing uncertainty in Pakistan, he said, adding, that Pakistan could not afford to join another war.