Solid waste from the routes of Milad processions removed

Karachi: Cantonment Board Clifton has launched a special cleanliness drive to remove solid waste from the routes of Milad processions, Masajids surroundings and other parts of the area and directed to remove all garbage collection points and complete all necessary arrangements on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Executive Officer Rana Kashif Shehzad instructed to carry out repair and maintenance work of all roads and street carpeting, lights and sewerage system in the CBC. He said all the resources including machinery, vehicles and manpower should be mobilized for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He also said measures should be taken in an efficient way for ensuring cleanliness on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal especially in and around the Masajids.The executive officer has deputed senior officials of the board to monitor the ongoing work .The CBC hopes to complete all the Arrangements on time.

The leaves of sanitation field staff have also been cancelled to ensure availability of maximum workers on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.***