IHC seeks Mush’s travel details

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought travel details for the return of former president Gen Pervez Musharraf (retd) to Pakistan. A two-member IHC bench on Monday heard a petition filed by former president Pervez Musharraf counsel challenging constitution of a commission by a special court hearing the high treason case for recording statement of Musharraf.

Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that the law pertaining to an absconder was clear. Justice Mohsin Akhtar asked Musharraf’s lawyer to inform the court about the travel record and when the former president would return to Pakistan. The court assured Musharraf’s lawyer that former PM would be provided with complete security on his return to Pakistan.