PTI has drowned masses in tsunami of inflation: Bilawal

GHIZER: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that the current rulers of the state were only concerned about coming to power which they achieved through rigging of elections. Speaking at a rally here, he said the present rulers were not interested in resolving public issues. Their destination was power which they achieved by rigging [the polls]. “They do not do politics for thepeople rather they take U-turns after making promises,” he said. The PPP chairman said the politics of incumbent rulers revolves around themselves. Their economic policies have inundated the masses in a tsunami of inflation, he said while criticising the government. “Those lecturing on national honour are touring countries for taking loans,” he said.

Bilawal said that the PPP politics is centered in the poor and oppressed. “We initiated Benazir Income Support Programme during Asif Ali Zardari’s reign.” The PPP chairman said his party provided constitutional rights to the people of the province.

The PPP made Gilgit-Baltistan an autonomous entity by bringing reforms, he noted promising to keep struggling for constitutional, political and democratic rights of the people of the region. Bilawal said he had come to the people of Gilgit Baltistan for the first time but not the last. “I want your favour and support,” he told the participants.