PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered posting of Muhammad Kabir Afridi (PMS BS-18), awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, as additional secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department in his own pay and scale against the vacant post.It was notified by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department.
