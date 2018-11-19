close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 19, 2018
Advertisement

Trans activists attacked in Ukraine march

World

AFP
November 19, 2018

Share

Kiev: Two activists were attacked with pepper-spray in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Sunday during a transgender rights march that was interrupted by dozens of far-right protesters. About 30 people were taking part in the demonstration, holding rainbow flags and banners with slogans including “Transphobia must be stopped” and “If you stay silent, they will come after you too”. But far-right protesters lit smoke bombs and threw them into the crowd, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World