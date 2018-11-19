close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
12 Indian fishermen held

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested 12 Indian fishermen and impounded their boats for fishing illegally in Pakistan’s territorial waters in Arabian Sea.

The fishermen were interrogated by PMSA officials before they were handed over to the Docks police, who registered cases against them under laws pertaining to fisheries and foreigners. According to the PMSA officials, the Indian fishermen were not instantly arrested when they were seen on two boats in the Pakistani territory. The agency initially warned them to leave; however, when they refused to go back, the PMSA took action against them and arrested them. The arrested Indian citizens are likely to be presented before a court on Monday.

