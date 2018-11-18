Shahrukh hits ton in Yaseen Cricket

LAHORE: Mughalpura Gymkhana entered into the 2nd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed National Gym by 101 runs played at Wahdat Colony Ground the other day. Fine century by Shahrukh Ali and equally good bowling by Adnan Danish were the main features of the match

Scores: Mughalpura Gym 222/2 in 20 overs (Shahrukh Ali 101 including 3x6, 13x4, Ali Shahid 67, Adnan Danish 29*, M Arslan 11*. National Gym 121 all out in 17.3 overs (Samar Nawaz 34, Ali Raza 19, KAshif 16, Sajjad 17, Adnan Danish 4/22, Haris Bashir 3/15, Bilal Malik 2/17).

In another match, Young Lucky Star Club advanced to the 2nd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Javaid Memorial Club by 22 runs played at Wahdat Colony Ground. Fine batting by Zubair Malik, Salman Fayyaz and good bowling by Waqas Ali were the main features of the match.

Scores: Young Lucky Star 179/8 in 20 overs (Zubair Malik 51, Farhan Ismail 22, Haider Ali 30, Salman Fayyaz 56*, Wilson 3/33, M Yousuf Khan 3/36). Javaid Memorial Club 157 all out in 20 overs (M Anwer 12, M Ashraf 11, Wilson 35, Saad Khan 13, Saqib Javaid 18, Shahid 16, Waqas Ali 4/29, Imran Dogar 3/27, Gulfam 2/29).