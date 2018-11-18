JI announces KP office-bearers

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Saturday announced office-bearers of the party for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement was made at the provincial executive body meeting of the party, with the provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in the chair.

Abdul Wasi retained the office of general secretary for the second term. Former provincial senior minister Inayatullah Khan, Maulana Mohammad Ismail, Sabir Hussain Awan, Noorul Haq and Tasleem Iqbal were made vice-presidents. Maulana Hidayatullah and Syed Sohaibuddin Kakakhel were named deputy general secretaries of the party.