PIMS to hold symposium, workshops, scientific sessions

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is hosting a Medical Symposium titled ‘Transforming Health Care’ on December 7-8 in the PIMS premises. The scientific programme of the symposium includes more than 17 pre-conference workshops and two full day scientific sessions which include state of the art lectures, plenary sessions, free papers and poster presentations.

Sharing details of the symposium, Executive Director at PIMS Dr. Raja Amjad Mahmood informed ‘The News’ that the registered participants of the symposium will receive eight CME (Continuing Medical Education) Credit Hours for full attendance and four CME Hours for participation in the workshops only.

PIMS is the premier tertiary care hospital of the country. It is also a teaching and training hospital for the under-graduate and post-graduate medical doctors. Since its inception in 1986, hundreds of doctors have successfully completed their post-graduate qualification from the institute and are serving in different parts of the world as well as in PIMS. The organization of PIMS Symposium is part of training program of the post-graduate doctors, he said.

The pre-conference workshops will be conducted by various distinguished faculty members of PIMS and doctors serving in PIMS and other hospitals can participate in the workshops and improve their technical and academic skills. Each workshop has limited number of seats. Doctors interested in attending the workshops can get the more details from PIMS website. All workshops will be held in PIMS, said Dr. Amjad.

Giving details of the workshops, he said the Surgery and Allied workshops include; Cervical Screening and Colposcopy by Dr. Saera Afghan, Diagnostic Laproscopy by Professor Nasira Tasneem, Long Acting Reversible Contraception by Professor Syeda Batool Mazhar, Oncoplastic Breast Surgery by Dr. Arifa Manzoor and Emergency management of severe Burns by Professor Tahir Iqbal.

The Medicine and allied workshops include; HIV Management Workshop by Professor Rizwan Qazi, Diabetic Foot Management by Professor Shajee Siddique, Management of Diabetes in Children by Dr. Gulbin Shahid, Autism in Children by Professor Hashim Raza, Management of Type II Diabetes Mellitus by Professor Rauf Niazi, Neurodiagnostics by Professor Mazhar Badshah and ECG Workshop by Dr. Naeem Malik, he said.

According to PIMS ED, the diagnostics and miscellaneous workshops include One Stop Breast Clinic by Dr. Ayesha Esani, Basic Microbiology by Professor Lubna Naseem, DermPath by Dr. Ahmreen Khalid, Immunohematology by Professor Hasan Abbas Zaheer, Ultrasound by Professor Shahla Zameer, Medical Writing by Professor S.H Wiqar and Nursing (Stress Management, Ethics) by Ms. Saima Sanober.