close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

2 more police facilitation centres to be opened

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Lahore SSP Operations Captain ® Mustansir Feroze has been given the task of improving performance of the facilitation centres to facilitate maximum number of people.

DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir gave him the task. A monitoring cell is going to be established in the DIG operations office to monitor all feedback of public on the facilitation centrs. Police will open two more facilitation centres in Cantt and Sadr divisions. SSP Operations Captain ® Mustansir Feroze said, “We are trying to link all data of Punjab to facilitate maximum number of citizens at facilitation centres. Lahore Police is trying to enhance the facilities along with facilities of character certificate, verification certificate and driving licence, etc.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore