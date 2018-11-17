2 more police facilitation centres to be opened

LAHORE: Lahore SSP Operations Captain ® Mustansir Feroze has been given the task of improving performance of the facilitation centres to facilitate maximum number of people.

DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir gave him the task. A monitoring cell is going to be established in the DIG operations office to monitor all feedback of public on the facilitation centrs. Police will open two more facilitation centres in Cantt and Sadr divisions. SSP Operations Captain ® Mustansir Feroze said, “We are trying to link all data of Punjab to facilitate maximum number of citizens at facilitation centres. Lahore Police is trying to enhance the facilities along with facilities of character certificate, verification certificate and driving licence, etc.