Zverev sets up last-four clash with Federer

LONDON: Alexander Zverev set up a last-four clash against Roger Federer in the ATP Finals after seeing off John Isner 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 on Friday while Novak Djokovic will take on Kevin Anderson.

Zverev played American giant John Isner at London’s O2 Arena knowing a win by any scoreline would take him through to the semi-finals of the season-ending tournament.The turning point in the round-robin match came at the end of the 12th game, when the 21-year-old German saved a set point on his own serve with an ace, going on to force a tie-break.

The players swapped mini breaks but the giant Isner then faltered again on his own serve to hand the set to Zverev — meaning he no longer had any chance to qualify for the last four.In the second set a single break of serve in the eighth game proved decisive as Zverev served out the match.

“I am unbelievably happy to be through to the semi-finals,” he told Sky Sports.“John is such a tough opponent. The last two matches for him against (Marin) Cilic and me could have gone either way. The first set was unbelievably tight. I am just happy to be through. I will prepare myself the best for tomorrow.”

Third seed Zverev has won three titles this year, including the Madrid Masters, but although he is often talked about as the leader of the next generation, his record in Grand Slams is poor and he will be desperate to make a statement in London.

Zverev is the youngest semi-finalist at the ATP Finals since Juan Martin del Potro in 2009.Second seed Federer, chasing his 100th title, beat Anderson in straight sets to top the Lleyton Hewitt Group on Thursday but both players progressed, meaning early exits for Kei Nishikori and Dominic Thiem.