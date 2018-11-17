close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
By-poll on 37 Mansehra LG seats on Dec 23

National

MANSEHRA: The by-election on 37 district, tehsil and village and neighbourhood seats would be held on December 23 this year. According to Election Commission, the aspirants could submit their nomination papers by November 19 and election would be held on December 23.

Aziz Bahadar, the district election commissioner, said that three returning officers would supervise the entire election process in Mansehra, Oghi and Balakot tehsils of Mansehra district.

He said that Fazal Rabbi, an official of Soil Conservation Department, would receive nomination papers from aspirants in Mansehra; Shamsur Rehman, the sub-divisional officer education, would receive nomination papers from aspirants in Balakot and Ajmal Khan, sub-divisional officer education, would receive nomination papers from aspirants in Oghi tehsil.

