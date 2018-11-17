close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
One dies in fire after tankers’ collision on Super Highway

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

A driver was killed on Friday when a speeding oil tanker collided with another tanker on the Super Highway.

The accident also caused a fire which caught other vehicles as well. The tankers along with two dumpers and a Shahzore truck were gutted in the fire. On receiving the information, police, firefighters and volunteers from welfare organisations reached the site of the accident. The volunteers rescued an injured man believed to be the driver of one of the tankers, and took him to a hospital; however, he died on the way.

Police officials said the accident occurred when a speedy oil tanker failed to apply brakes and had a rear-end collision with the other tanker on Ansari Bridge on the Super Highway. The crash caused fire which spread to two dumper trucks and a Shahzore truck.

The highway was blocked after the accident and commuters were left stranded till the motorway police opened the artery after two fire tenders had put out the blaze. The deceased man has yet to be identified, said the police. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

