Function arranged in Peshawar to celebrate Diwali

PESHAWAR: The Sikhs, Christians and Muslims joined the Hindu community to celebrate the Diwali festival in the provincial capital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf minority Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ravi Kumar, Peshawar, District Council member, Sahib Singh, and people from Hindu, Sikh and Christians communities and Muslims turned up at the event organised by the Aurat Foundation.

The speakers, including Ravi Kumar, Sahib Singh and Pandat Sham Lal Nayyar said that the gathering of people of different faiths at the Diwali reflected strong bonds of brotherhood and harmony among people of Pakistan. They said minorities enjoyed a full liberty and practised faiths in a free atmosphere.

Aurat Foundation Resident Director Shabina Ayaz said the objective of holding the gathering was to give a message to the world that peaceful co-existence was there in Pakistan where everyone was free to live his/her life in accordance with his/her own wishes and religious norms.

“Diwali celebration in such a peaceful atmosphere has proved that peace has been restored in Pakistan and minorities are free in practicing own religion and in celebrating festivals,” said Ravi Kumar. The hall had been decorated with marigold, oil lamps and colorful electric lights for the Diwali celebrations.

The youngsters from Hindu community displayed special performance related to Diwali. Pashto traditional songs were played as well.

Pandat Sham Lal Nayyar also highlighted the importance of Diwali and its celebration in the function. Shaukat Lal, President Bhajan Party (Association) of Hindu Balmik Sevak Saba, told

The News that the Hindu community was thankful to the Muslims for cooperating with them in marking their religious festivals. He said the gathering of people of different faiths on the occasion of Diwali ceremony proved the bonds of brotherhood and harmony among the people of Pakistan.