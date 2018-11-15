Timely payments

Employees of Radio Pakistan are facing a great deal of problems as theyare not receiving their monthly salary on time. While the PTI-led government has promised to uplift state institutions including Radio Pakistan, the delay in the payment of salaries indicates that the authorities are not concerned about the plight of thousands of employees who has to cover their daily expenses with little to no money in hands.

Instead of indulging in petty fights with opposition parties, the government must work to alleviate the suffering of the public. The authorities concerned must find out the reason for the unjust delay in salary payments and resolve the matter at the earliest. People are expecting a lot from the party which promised to bring change to the country and the least the party can do at the moment is to ensure that all employees receive salary on time.

M I H Khan

Lahore