Crimes on streets

The sudden rise of street crimes in Karachi has trampled with the peace that has graced the city for a little while. Residents are being deprived of their valued possessions like mobile phones and cash. Once again, the people of Karachi are compelled to stay indoors. The main reason for the increasing rate of street crimes is growing poverty and persistent unemployment.

These vulnerable people are then used as pawns by criminals who take pleasure in spreading chaos in the city. The authorities concerned need to take effective steps to decrease the rate of unemployment and provide decent job opportunities to the people so that they can earn a decent amount of income.

Syed Baqar

Karachi