PSP leader asks Centre to ensure Karachi’s uplift under CPEC

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) general secretary Raza Haroon urged the federal government on Wednesday to take into consideration the problems rising in Karachi and make arrangements to address them immediately under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

“The city is becoming caretaker-less due to the negligence of federal, provincial and local governments and the public representatives elected from here have done nothing but oral work,” Haroon said in a statement issued to the media by the party.

It seemed that the city was being destroyed under a conspiracy, he said, adding that even the CPEC, which was dubbed as the “game changer” in Asia, had no considerable project for the city. He stressed that the state should introduce some development projects to overcome Karachi’s crisis.

Speaking of the food poisoning incident in which two minor children died on Sunday, he said that it bespoke of the authorities’ apathy towards the citizens. They were letting eateries serve expired food to people, he said, asking for a crackdown against such operations “who play with human lives”.

“Also, the officers and the departments who were supposed to keep a check on eatables should be held accountable for their criminal negligence, which is taking lives,” he added. Haroon said that the elected representatives of the city were nowhere to be seen and the public was left to suffer. He said the federal government was talking about making five million houses, yet it was bent on rendering homeless the residents of Pakistan Quarters.