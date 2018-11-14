NAB has nothing to do with politics: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said that NAB had nothing to do with politics as the it only works for protecting the country’s interest.

He said that measures taken by NAB would ease the lives of honest people, besides strengthening the business community. “The NAB initiatives to strengthen business community make honest people’s life easier,” he said.

In a meeting at the NAB Lahore, DG NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem briefed the chairman in detail regarding the latest status of the ongoing investigations and progress in mega corruption cases.

The central representatives of the construction association met with the chairman and discussed problems and issues being faced by the business community and conveyed their reservations over the arrest of businesses community members; however they assured their association’s full and sincere cooperation in unearthing the corrupt elements present within their ranks.

Talking to business community members, the NAB chairman said that corruption and other factors are affecting the economy. “Corrupt elements make alliance against NAB, on questioning why Rs50000 were spent on a project which can be completed by spending only Rs5000,” he added. He said no business deal has ever any negative effects due to NAB’s initiatives.