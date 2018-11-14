EU Parliament president thanks PM for Aasia release

ISLAMABAD: The president of the European Parliament while thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring safety and security of Aasia Bibi and her family Tuesday has assured EU Parliament’s cooperation with the government of Pakistan.

It has been transpired in telephonic discussion between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of European Parliament Antonio Tajani who telephoned prime minister.

Talking with him, Imran Khan underscored the importance of respecting religious sentiments of all. The prime minister stressed the need for respecting one another’s religions and sentiments, while calling for enhanced dialogue as well as cooperation for promoting inter-cultural and inter-faith harmony. Tajani said that the debate on Aasia Bibi in the EU Parliament has been postponed.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to respect the Supreme Court judgment adding that as citizens of Pakistan, Aasia Bibi and her family are entitled to all rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan. The prime minister also conveyed serious concerns of the government and people of Pakistan on the issue of blasphemous cartoons and caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), underscoring the need to redouble efforts in European countries to avoid such provocative incidents; raise greater awareness about religious sensitivities of the Muslims, particularly the respect of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and promote inter-faith harmony.