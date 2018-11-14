Ishtiaq Baig elected on board of Make-A-Wish Int’l USA

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Baig founder of Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan has been elected on the board of directors of Make-A-Wish Foundation int’l USA at an Annual Wish Leaders conference held in Toronto Canada.

The conference was attended by Markos Tambakeras Chairman and Jon Stettner, President of Make-A-Wish Int’l and delegates from affiliate countries from all over the world.

Make-A-Wish Foundation is a biggest wish granting organization in the world, dedicated to grant the inner most wishes of the children suffering from life threating illnesses. Pakistan is an affiliate member and since its inception the foundation has granted thousands of wishes of ailing children.

It’s a great honour that Pakistan is represented on the board of Make-A-Wish int’l by Ishtiaq Baig at this august body, says a press release.