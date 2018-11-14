People to see visible change within days: PM

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has assured the people that a visible change will be seen in all sectors within a few months.

The prime minister was talking to the legislators of the ruling alliance, including the federal ministers belonging to Karachi here at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians from Karachi led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, he said that the PTI took reigns of the country at a difficult juncture but the government is determined to take all-out measures to resolve people's problems. The prime minister urged the parliamentarians to have close liaison with the people to resolve their problems. The ruling PTI emerged as the biggest party in Karachi in the July 2018 polls.

The Sindh governor briefed the meeting about the progress on Karachi package that was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Minister for Maritime Ali Zaidi, who was elected Member of the National Assembly from Karachi, elaborated the measures taken to combat water and transport issues in the port city.

In his maiden visit to the metropolis last month after assuming the office, Prime Minister Imran Khan articulated his concerns about the water issue faced by Karachi and emphasised enhanced coordination between federal and provincial governments for co-funded projects.

Interestingly, since then no formal interaction on the question has taken place so far. The prime minister reviewed the pace of development projects under the federal government’s Karachi package and held separate meetings with the governor and chief minister during his visit.

Imran Khan assured the members of parliament that he would visit Karachi again soon. He appreciated the role of Rangers and police in restoring peace in Karachi. The prime minister performed cake cutting in relation to Diwali along with the members of parliament from Karachi on the occasion.

The sources told The News that members of the parliament representing Karachi also had a brief discussion with the prime minister about the performance of the provincial administration and the overall situation prevailing in the city.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan called for enhancing public-private partnership in defence production sector and stressed the need for including private sector in various projects of the defence production in order to get full benefit from the available capability of the sector.

Chairing a briefing of the Ministry of Defence Production here he said that the government will provide every possible support to cater for the needs of the Ministry of Defence Production. He assured that the government will fully cooperate in construction of Gwadar Shipyard.

Secretary Defence Production gave a detailed briefing about the functions and performance of the ministry and its associated departments and exchanged views about the other matters relating to the ministry.

The prime minister hailed performance of the ministry and appreciated its accomplishments in commercial and other social ventures besides meeting country's defence needs. Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Prime Minister's Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani, Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhry and senior officers participated in the briefing.