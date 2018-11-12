Mon Nov 12, 2018
November 12, 2018
Indian troops martyr one more youth in Handwara

HELD SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism on Sunday martyred one more Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

Police, while confirming the killing of the youth, said that his identity could not be ascertained as yet. The area has been cordoned off and searches are going on in the area till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has condemned the ongoing spree of killing and arrest by Indian forces in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in held Srinagar said that killings, arrests and unleashing of fear among masses would further deteriorate the already volatile situation in the territory. He urged India to understand the reality that the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir could not be written off from the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people with brute force.

